TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,440 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,440 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.55 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Leidos's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

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