TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,486 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,850,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.8% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $170.91 and a one year high of $244.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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