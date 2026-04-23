Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE TSM opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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