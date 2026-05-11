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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Katamaran Capital LLP's 7th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Katamaran Capital LLP increased its TSMC stake by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 3,913 additional shares to bring its total to 18,112 shares. The position was worth about $5.5 million and accounted for roughly 4.2% of the fund’s portfolio, making TSMC its 7th-largest holding.
  • TSMC continues to post strong business momentum, with April revenue up 17.5% year over year to NT$410.73 billion, supported by ongoing AI chip demand. The company also announced a new Japan joint venture with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to develop and manufacture next-generation image sensors.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with multiple recent upgrades and a consensus rating of “Buy.” MarketBeat data shows a consensus price target of $404.29, while shares recently traded above that level at $411.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Katamaran Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.2% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $361.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $176.47 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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