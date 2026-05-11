Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,261 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $230,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

TSM opened at $411.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $176.47 and a 12 month high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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