Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917,824 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 374,060 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,650,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,099,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $427.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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