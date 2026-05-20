Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 91,138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $330,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.30 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.03 and a 52-week high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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