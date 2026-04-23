Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $161,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC unveiled its A13 process (shrink of A14) and a lower-cost N2U option that target AI and mobile/HPC chips, signaling the company can keep performance and density gains while squeezing more from current EUV tools. This bolsters production roadmaps for key customers (Nvidia, Apple) and supports revenue/margin expectations. TSMC Debuts A13 Technology at 2026 North America Technology Symposium
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC demonstrated it can produce smaller, faster chips without immediately adopting ASML’s much more expensive high‑NA EUV machines — reducing near‑term capex pressure and preserving margins while keeping node progress on track. TSMC shows smaller, faster chips without a pricey new tool from ASML
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Synopsys to qualify silicon‑proven IP and certified EDA flows across 3nm/2nm and advanced packaging reduces time‑to‑market risk for customers building AI systems on TSMC nodes, making TSMC more sticky to AI ecosystem wins. Synopsys Partners with TSMC to Power Next-Generation AI Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter showed record margins and strong AI-driven demand: analysts are boosting revenue and EPS forecasts, reinforcing the growth narrative and underpinning higher valuation multiples. TSMC Hits Record Margins and Raises the Bar
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $470 and kept an overweight rating, providing an analyst tailwind that can support further buying interest. Barclays raises TSMC price target
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans to open an advanced chip packaging plant in Arizona by 2029 to relieve packaging bottlenecks for AI chips and strengthen onshore supply for US customers — a strategic move supporting long‑term demand and customer relationships. TSMC plans to open chip packaging plant in Arizona by 2029
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage: TSMC confirmed it has only used a very small number of ASML’s high‑NA machines for R&D and called the equipment “too pricey” for current use — this reduces near‑term capex but may raise questions about longer‑term node transitions if/when high‑NA becomes necessary. TSMC says ASML’s latest chipmaking gear is too pricey to use
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction: ASML shares slid after reports that TSMC will delay deploying high‑NA EUV — a move that affects ASML’s near‑term revenue but is not directly negative for TSMC’s growth story. ASML shares slide 3% as TSMC delay deals blow to high-NA EUV rollout
Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.3%
TSM stock opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
(Free Report
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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