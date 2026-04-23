Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $161,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.3%

TSM stock opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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