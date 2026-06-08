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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 40,294 shares worth about $12.25 million.
  • Institutional interest remains strong overall, with major funds such as Fisher Asset Management, Jennison Associates, and others also boosting their positions; institutions now own 16.51% of TSMC’s stock.
  • Analysts remain upbeat on the stock, with a consensus “Buy” rating and a target price of $404.29, while recent dividend news showed TSMC raising its quarterly payout to $1.1136 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.6% of Trust Co of Kansas' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after acquiring an additional 699,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $203.23 and a one year high of $450.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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