Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.03 and a 12 month high of $421.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $367.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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