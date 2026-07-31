Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by E20 Capital Ltd

E20 Capital Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 614.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.6% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. E20 Capital Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 125,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,850. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $404.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $427.14 and its 200-day moving average is $384.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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