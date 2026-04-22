Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 334,232 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $392,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $147.44 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average of $323.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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