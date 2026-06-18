Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 544,220 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 7.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $481,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here