Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $399.97 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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