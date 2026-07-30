Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,985 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 688,133 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $492,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total value of $122,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,131.48. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5%

TTWO stock opened at $246.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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