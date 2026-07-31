Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 255,075 shares of the company's stock worth $50,377,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $9,988,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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