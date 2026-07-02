Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Syntax Research Inc.

Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 360.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.6% of Syntax Research Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock worth $291,551,000 after acquiring an additional 704,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,845,000 after purchasing an additional 568,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,352,000 after purchasing an additional 472,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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