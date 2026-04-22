Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 5,247.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,023 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 315,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $82,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock worth $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $112,847,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company's stock worth $342,675,000 after purchasing an additional 422,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 186.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 481,727 shares of the company's stock worth $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 313,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.31.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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