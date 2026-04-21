Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock worth $493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock worth $416,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,675,000 after purchasing an additional 422,510 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.3%

TTWO stock opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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