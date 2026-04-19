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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Take-Two Interactive Software logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH cut its stake in Take-Two by 48.8% in Q4, selling 4,807 shares and retaining 5,044 shares valued at $1.301 million.
  • Company insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares (about $13.98 million) over the last three months, leaving insiders with 1.34% ownership of the stock.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" on TTWO with an average target of $284.31; the company has a market cap of $39.26 billion and is 95.46% institutionally owned.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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