Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $50,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,320. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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