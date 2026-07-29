Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,455 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562,381 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $107,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,982,403 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 649,718 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,153 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 496,002 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

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Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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