Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Invests $14.85 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,846,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 2.6% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $308.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $324.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell shares are getting a lift from renewed enthusiasm around its AI infrastructure business, with multiple articles highlighting the company as a key beneficiary of rising demand for custom silicon and high-speed interconnects used in AI systems. Article Title

Marvell shares are getting a lift from renewed enthusiasm around its AI infrastructure business, with multiple articles highlighting the company as a key beneficiary of rising demand for custom silicon and high-speed interconnects used in AI systems. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley reportedly raised its price target on MRVL to $345, citing AI growth, while Marvell also announced a new CFO, which may be reinforcing confidence in leadership and execution. Article Title

B. Riley reportedly raised its price target on to $345, citing AI growth, while Marvell also announced a new CFO, which may be reinforcing confidence in leadership and execution. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being supported by reports that Marvell is hitting record highs and being viewed as one of the market’s premier AI infrastructure plays, which can attract momentum buyers. Article Title

Investor sentiment is also being supported by reports that Marvell is hitting record highs and being viewed as one of the market’s premier AI infrastructure plays, which can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: The broader chip sector has been strong recently, with semiconductor stocks and ETFs breaking to new highs, adding a tailwind for Marvell alongside the market-wide rotation into AI and chip names. Article Title

The broader chip sector has been strong recently, with semiconductor stocks and ETFs breaking to new highs, adding a tailwind for Marvell alongside the market-wide rotation into AI and chip names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from The Motley Fool and other outlets are amplifying attention around Marvell’s long-term upside, but these are mostly sentiment drivers rather than new operating data. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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