TAM Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,345 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,945,000. Salesforce makes up 20.0% of TAM Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 4.5%

Salesforce stock opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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