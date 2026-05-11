Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341,356 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 278,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.83% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $161,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $22,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $26,988,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,691,198 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,811,000 after buying an additional 991,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $6,191,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $4,660,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.16.

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Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.Tandem Diabetes Care's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tandem Diabetes Care

Here are the key news stories impacting Tandem Diabetes Care this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue came in at $247.2 million, above consensus, while adjusted EPS of -$0.30 beat the expected -$0.46, signaling better-than-expected execution. Tandem Diabetes’s NASDAQ: TNDM Q1 CY2026: Beats On Revenue, Stock Jumps 10.9%

Q1 revenue came in at $247.2 million, above consensus, while adjusted EPS of -$0.30 beat the expected -$0.46, signaling better-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record first-quarter pump shipments, sales, and gross margin, along with margin expansion and pipeline progress, which supports the view that the business model is improving. Tandem Diabetes Care Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management highlighted record first-quarter pump shipments, sales, and gross margin, along with margin expansion and pipeline progress, which supports the view that the business model is improving. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept its $28 price target, reinforcing bullish sentiment from analysts after the earnings release. Buy Rating Reaffirmed on Tandem Diabetes Care as Fundamentals Strengthen; $28 Price Target Maintained

TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept its $28 price target, reinforcing bullish sentiment from analysts after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The company also reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests management is not seeing a major near-term change to its outlook.

The company also reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests management is not seeing a major near-term change to its outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Tandem still posted a quarterly loss and remained unprofitable, so investors may stay focused on whether revenue growth and margin gains can translate into sustained earnings improvement.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

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