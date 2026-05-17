Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Target were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:TGT opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here