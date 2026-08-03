Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,344 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 343,303 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Target worth $189,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Target by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 22.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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