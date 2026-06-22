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Targeted Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Targeted Financial Services LLC opened a new position in Amazon during the fourth quarter, buying 2,375 shares worth about $548,000. The stake represents 0.5% of its holdings and is its 26th-largest position.
  • Amazon continues to attract significant institutional interest, with several other funds adding to their positions; overall, institutional investors own 72.20% of the company.
  • Recent Amazon news has been broadly positive, with analysts remaining bullish on AWS and AI growth, while the company is also reportedly exploring sales of its Trainium AI chips and preparing for Prime Day-driven demand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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