Targeted Financial Services LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.6% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.
ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ExxonMobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil
Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil
Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s production has reached its highest level in more than 40 years, supported by aggressive output growth in Guyana, Texas, and Papua New Guinea. Higher volumes at lower costs should support cash flow and investor confidence. Article: Darren Woods’ Game Plan at Exxon Mobil: Produce More Oil for Less Money
- Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is expanding its long-term growth pipeline in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, with plans to drill up to 35 new exploration and appraisal wells from 2028 through 2033. This could extend reserve growth and future production. Article: ExxonMobil Advances New Exploration Push in Guyana's Stabroek Block
- Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil reportedly struck a deal with ZET for South Africa’s first LNG terminal, highlighting continued international LNG expansion efforts. This is strategically constructive, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article: ExxonMobil and ZET strike deal for South Africa’s first LNG terminal
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggesting ExxonMobil could pursue another megamerger or LNG acquisition may support long-term strategic speculation, but it is not a confirmed catalyst. Article: ExxonMobil Has Its Sights on Its Next Megamerger. Here's the Oil Stock It Should Buy.
- Negative Sentiment: ExxonMobil shares fell alongside other oil stocks after the U.S. and Iran reached an interim agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift sanctions on Tehran’s oil. The deal pressures crude prices, which can reduce upstream earnings for XOM. Article: ExxonMobil and Occidental Petroleum Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary notes ExxonMobil has been under sustained selling pressure over the past days and weeks, reflecting weaker oil prices and a softer sector backdrop. Article: Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Could Be 18.9% Undervalued Despite Recent Pullback
ExxonMobil Profile
(Free Report
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ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
Further Reading
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