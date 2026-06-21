Targeted Financial Services LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.6% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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