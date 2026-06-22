Targeted Financial Services LLC Takes $517,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $517,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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