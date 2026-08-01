Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,963 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 310,638 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.21% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $157,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,096,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,476,000 after acquiring an additional 127,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company's stock worth $167,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the company's stock worth $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 847,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,193,846.05. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 106,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,633,546.32. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 39,850 shares of company stock worth $2,452,821 over the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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