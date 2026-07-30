Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,051 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 95,659 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Amundi grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,511 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,163 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 283,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 79,407 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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