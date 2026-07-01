Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oklo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 8.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 40.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Oklo by 189.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,629 shares of company stock worth $33,317,008. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE OKLO opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here