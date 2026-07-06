TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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