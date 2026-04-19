TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.0% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here