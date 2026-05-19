TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Article Title

Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Article Title

News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Article Title

Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Article Title

Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also flagged concerns about demand durability, China exposure, and the risk that memory-market conditions could weaken if AI spending cools. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $484.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

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