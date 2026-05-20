TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 4,300.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 30,040 shares worth $6,073,793. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here