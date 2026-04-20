TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 27,121 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $78,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

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Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

Citigroup stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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