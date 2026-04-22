TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 6,861 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,999 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $404.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.13 and a 200-day moving average of $350.56. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.29 and a 12-month high of $445.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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