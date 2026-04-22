TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. $V

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,722 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $239,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after buying an additional 530,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,067,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,873,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $309.84 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $310.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $562.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.25.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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