TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE LMT opened at $572.81 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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