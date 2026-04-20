TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 102,886 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978,313 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,886 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.2% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.32% of Canadian National Railway worth $195,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 124,426 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 434,344 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 198,800 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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