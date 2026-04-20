TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 28,080 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,164 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. TLT Family Holdco ULC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,442,000. SEG Family Corp. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 461.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,996,000 after buying an additional 1,851,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 312.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 814,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 186.8% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 870,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,592,000 after buying an additional 566,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

See Also

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