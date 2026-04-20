TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $26.89 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $851,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

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Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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