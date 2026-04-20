TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $51.71 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,651 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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