TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $86.77 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,914 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $86,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company's stock worth $777,938,000 after buying an additional 1,847,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company's stock worth $469,459,000 after buying an additional 1,453,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company's stock worth $722,270,000 after buying an additional 1,335,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company's stock worth $139,333,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,458,898 shares of the company's stock worth $163,224,000 after buying an additional 893,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $152.73 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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