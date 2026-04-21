TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,731 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 614,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,667 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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