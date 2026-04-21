TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,689 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.54 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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