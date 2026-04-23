TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Makes New Investment in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. $CAI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caris Life Sciences by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,330 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

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Caris Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.89.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caris Life Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caris Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAI

Caris Life Sciences Company Profile

Caris Life Sciences NASDAQ: CAI is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

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