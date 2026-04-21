TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 40,545 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7%

LRCX stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.31. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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